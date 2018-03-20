Willsboro shooters improve in second season

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided Members of the Willsboro Central School varsity rifle team, in their second year, competed at the state championship meet at the United States Military Academy in West Point. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided The roster of the Willsboro Central School varsity rifle team are, back from left, coach John Oliver, Sierra Bronson, Robert Drollette, Margaret Frechette, Caleb King, Baliee Pulsifer, Adam Mero, Savannah Bronson, coach Charmaine Flynn, front from left Lexi Nolette, Kyla Crowningshield, Brady Sweatt, Kira Crowningshield and Everett Cassavaugh. Prev Next

WILLSBORO | For the second year, student athletes from Willsboro Central School ended their season at the United States Military Academy, where they participated in the NYSPHSAA state rifle championships.

The Willsboro shooting team finished its second season with a fifth place finish out of eight teams at the event, but coaches John Oliver and Charmaine Flynn said it was an extremely successful season.

“Our rank may not have improved, but the quality of our shooting and our scores improved a lot,” Oliver said.

“The improvement on their mechanics coming into this season was a key,” Flynn said. “They had learned all of the basics last year so we were able to do more this season.”

The coaches said they were fortunate to work with the SUNY Plattsburgh Shooting Club with coach Peter Visconti.

“They brought a couple of their shooters in and helped our kids a lot,” Flynn said. “They also looked at one of our students who will be going there next year as a member of the team.”

During the regular season, the team would shoot at the Willsboro Fish and Game Club, exchanging results with other teams throughout the state in order to have a league season.

“We were closer in every match this season,” Oliver said. “I think it is amazing what we have been able to accomplish so far because all of these schools are much, much bigger than we are.”

“Our team is also still very young,” Flynn said. “A lot of the teams we play have a bunch of juniors and seniors. Next year, we will be more in their position with experience.”

Oliver said he was impressed with how well the teams get along when they come together for their tournament in West Point.

“Everyone is so nice and caring,” he said.

“It was so nice because we had the big snowstorm as all the teams were driving there and everyone was texting each other to make sure everyone was okay,” Flynn added.

Members of the Willsboro Rifle team include Kiara Crowningshield, Brandy Sweatt, Savannah Bronson, Margaret Frechette and Robbie Drollette.