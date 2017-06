WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Women’s Golf Association (WWGA) has officially started their 54th season.

The WWGA plays nine holes at the Willsboro Golf Course every Tuesday morning starting at 8 a.m. Some upcoming plans for the WWGA this year include Away Invitationals, the Club Championship Tournament and more.

For more information on the club and how to join, call Maura Dickerson at 963-4567.