Willsboro Youth Commission seeking soccer coaches

WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Youth Commission is seeking volunteer soccer coaches for the fall season. “We’re looking for energetic, organized individuals that are knowledgeable of the sport,” organizers said. Coaches will be needed for co-ed teams for pre-K/kindergarten, 1st/2nd grade, 3rd/4th grade and 5th/6th grade students. If interested, submit a brief letter of interest to Justin Drinkwine at the Town Hall by Aug. 4. Letters can be emailed to parksandrec@townofwillsborony.gov. A parent meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. on the Point Road Fields. For more info, call Jennifer Leibeck at 963-8040.

