Winter Olympics wrap for local competitors

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA | The 23rd Winter Olympiad has come to an end as local athletes wrapped up their time in the spotlight in several events.

BIATHLON

On Feb. 20, Tim Burke and Lowell Bailey teamed up with the duo of Susan Dunklee and Joanne Firesteel Reid to place 15th in the mixed relay, three and one-half minutes behind champion France.

On Feb. 23, Bailey ran leg one and Burke leg four of the men’s relay, along with Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren, as the quartet finished in sixth place behind champion Sweden.

BOBSLEIGH

On Feb. 21, the duo of Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans placed fifth in the women’s bobsled event, eight one-hundreds out of the bronze and two spots behind US teammates Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs.

Poser drove one of the USA sleds after watching her husband, a German brakeman, come into the finish line of the bobsled track on his head after the sled wrecked, also finishing in fourth place.

Finally, the four-man bobsleigh completed the Winter Olympics Feb. 25, as Codie Bascue rallied back from a tough finish in the two-man event to help his team of Evan Weinstock, Steven Langton and Samuel McGuffie place ninth, the top USA team.