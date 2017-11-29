2017 Winter Sports: Northern Adirondack Bobcats

× Expand Paige Chilton

Lady Bobcats seek return to states

ELLENBURG | It’s a group of seniors who do not know what it is like to not make the state tournament.

Paige Chilton, Avery Lambert and Brittney LaValley have been part of sectional championship teams in multiple sports, and will seek to do so again as the girl’s basketball season gets underway.

“We will be an experienced team bringing back seven players from last year’s team,” coach Chris Brooks said. “They are experienced in the atmosphere of the state tournament and are hungry to get back and improve on our performance.”

Brooms said he will look to his returning starters for leadership this season.

“Paige Chilton, Avery Lambert and Emily Peryea will have to take leadership roles and help bring along the up-and-coming players on the roster in line with our team objectives,” Brooks said. “I believe every player on the roster will play a valuable role to be able to fill the void from players lost to graduation (Danya Burl, Julianna Gardner).”

Brooks hopes his team will be competitive whenever they take the floor and will put in a lot of work honing their defensive skills.

“We will need to improve on team defense,” he said. “Improving our court communication and supporting each other on defense and offense will be imperative to reach our goals. As an offense we will have to be able to read, identify and react to our opponent’s sets.”

Lady Bobcats Basketball

No. Name Grade

31 Paige Chilton 12

23 Avery Lambert 12

34 Brittney LaValley 12

25 Grace Thume 11

21 Emily Peryea 11

30 Kira LaBarge 10

10 Aiden Lambert 9

5 Madi Sequin 9

4 Emily Brooks 9

× Expand Cody Peryea

Bobcats look to defense

ELLENBURG | The Northern Adirondack varsity boy’s basketball team will work to have a strong team of defenders as the new season begins.

“We want to improve our defense and defensive IQ,” coach Nate Bilow said. “Knowing how to rotate defensively and being able to provide help defense when a teammate gets beat off the dribble will be key. Our kids work hard in practice and have a desire to do well.”

Bilow, who is assisted by Kelley Gilmore, said the team has been making sure we are conditioned well to compete for 32 minutes a night during the preseason, and will look to improve throughout the season as they prepare to make a sectional run.

Bilow will look to a core of juniors to help lead the team in Cody Peryea, Reed Lashway and Brett Juntunen.

Bobcats basketball

No Player Grade

5 Lucas Smart 10

10 Cody Peryea 11

11 Brett Juntunen 11

12 Ethan Warick 12

14 John Parrotte 12

23 Doug Roberts 11

24 Cody Lambert 9

30 Reed Lashway 11