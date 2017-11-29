2017 Winter Sports: Northeastern Clinton Cougars

× Expand Nicholas Rowe

Cougars experience key for hockey

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity hockey team will bring familiar faces to the ice as they prepare for the CVAC regular season.

“The main focus of our preseason training has been to get into shape, hone our skills, and to just get better each and everyday to prepare for the upcoming season,” said assistant coach Jon Grabie. “We are also allowing the players to get used to each others’ playing styles and getting the new comers and returning players prepared for the long grind.”

The Cougars are led by head coach Scott Lafountain, along with assistants Grabie, Justin Sample, Roch Bailey and Rick Garrand.

Grabie said the experience of the team will be a strong part of how the team grows.

“They are the heart and soul of the team,” he said. “Also, we are excited with how well our newcomers have been meshing in with the team. We have a lot of depth this season at all ends of the ice and hope that we can use that to our advantage.”

Grabie said the team needs to stay focused and prepared on a game-by-game basis as they seek to get better throughout the season.

“Like all the other teams in the league, we would like to win the league, make it out of sectionals and make it to the state tournament,” he said.

Nick Rowe, Brady Lafountain and Aiden Lavalley will be key on offense for the team, which will rely on a stacked defense with Baily Labombard, Noah Dupee, Adam Gallucci and Landon Coulombe, along with goalies Nick Ladue and Ethan Garrand.

Cougars Hockey

No. Player Grade

1 Cody Lyon 11

2 Aidan LaValley 10

3 Noah Gonyo 9

4 Ryley Duffy 12

5 Brady LaFountain 12

6 Ian Gordon 12

7 John Bulson 9

8 Adam Gallucci 12

9 Samuel Bulson 9

10 Alexander Richard 12

11 Bailey LaBombard 12

12 Nicholas Rowe 12

13 Raymond Miller 10

14 Landon Coulombe 11

16 Michael Pennington 10

17 Lucas Bedard 9

19 Noah Dupee 12

20 Zachary Miller 10

21 Evan Wager 12