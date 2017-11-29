2017 Winter Sports: Northeastern Clinton Cougars

Cougars experience key for hockey

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity hockey team will bring familiar faces to the ice as they prepare for the CVAC regular season.

“The main focus of our preseason training has been to get into shape, hone our skills, and to just get better each and everyday to prepare for the upcoming season,” said assistant coach Jon Grabie. “We are also allowing the players to get used to each others’ playing styles and getting the new comers and returning players prepared for the long grind.”

The Cougars are led by head coach Scott Lafountain, along with assistants Grabie, Justin Sample, Roch Bailey and Rick Garrand.

Grabie said the experience of the team will be a strong part of how the team grows.

“They are the heart and soul of the team,” he said. “Also, we are excited with how well our newcomers have been meshing in with the team. We have a lot of depth this season at all ends of the ice and hope that we can use that to our advantage.”

Grabie said the team needs to stay focused and prepared on a game-by-game basis as they seek to get better throughout the season.

“Like all the other teams in the league, we would like to win the league, make it out of sectionals and make it to the state tournament,” he said.

Nick Rowe, Brady Lafountain and Aiden Lavalley will be key on offense for the team, which will rely on a stacked defense with Baily Labombard, Noah Dupee, Adam Gallucci and Landon Coulombe, along with goalies Nick Ladue and Ethan Garrand.

Cougars Hockey

No. Player             Grade

1 Cody Lyon                 11

2 Aidan LaValley         10

3 Noah Gonyo               9

4 Ryley Duffy               12

5 Brady LaFountain     12

6 Ian Gordon               12

7 John Bulson                 9

8 Adam Gallucci          12

9 Samuel Bulson            9

10 Alexander Richard  12

11 Bailey LaBombard  12

12 Nicholas Rowe         12

13 Raymond Miller      10

14 Landon Coulombe  11

16 Michael Pennington 10

17 Lucas Bedard            9

19 Noah Dupee             12

20 Zachary Miller        10

21 Evan Wager            12

24 Ethan Garrand         9

25 Kyle Vassar              12

30 Anthony Bracomb  12

33 Nicholas LaDue      12

Youthful Cougars seek Class B crown

CHAMPLAIN | The defending Class B champions will be looking to new players to help them defend the title this season.

While the team will return all star Rylee Hollister, the near 1,000-point scorer will be the only upper classman on the 2017-18 roster, with four juniors, three sophomore and a freshman.

“The primary focus has been working on trying to get the defense to work as a unit and make sure that we are capable of communicating effectively,” new coach Luke Connell said. “We also have been pushing to work harder because of the youth of this team. I think we have a strong defense and will be able to make teams work for their points in the paint. We also can be a very fast team when push ourselves to work.”

With a strong defensive team, Connell hopes the team will work on their offensive sets throughout the season and continue to improve.

“We need to improve on our offensive looks to make sure that we are moving the ball to get the best shot possible,” Connell said. “The goal of this team is to take one game at a time and improve all year.  We want to be successful and that starts by focusing each opponent as we face them.”

Cougars Basketball

Player No Year

Rylee Hollister 23 Sr

Ben Collins 50 Jr

Ian O’Donnell 34  Jr

Jordan Timmons 21  Jr

Brayden Racine 32 Jr

Alex Gomez 45  So

Owen Hollister 15 So

Spencer Trudo 14  So

Bryan Claudio 22 Fr

Lady Cougars set for season

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton girl’s varsity basketball team is a year older in their skill development, while having a new, yet familiar face on the sidelines.

Robb Garrand, who has been the coach of the Cougars boy’s varsity for the past 12 years, has moved over into the same role with the girl’s team.

“It is a wonderful challenge and I look forward to being part of a successful program,” said Garrand, who led the boy’s team to a Class B title last year. “The girls have a great attitude and they work hard. A lot of teams have some solid players returning so we will need to be ready to play with defensive stops, boxing out and finishing our shots.”

Lady Cougars Basketball

Player Grade

Gabrielle Dumas 11

Grace Dumas 11

Haleigh Hicks 12

Caitlin Houghton 11

Sydney Hunter 11

Jazmin Lushia 12

Kya McComb 10

Abrielle Racine 9

Emily Royea 12

Marlie Sample 9

Katelyn Southwick 12