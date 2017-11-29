2017 Winter Sports: Northeastern Clinton Cougars

Nicholas Rowe
Cougars experience key for hockey
CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity hockey team will bring familiar faces to the ice as they prepare for the CVAC regular season.
“The main focus of our preseason training has been to get into shape, hone our skills, and to just get better each and everyday to prepare for the upcoming season,” said assistant coach Jon Grabie. “We are also allowing the players to get used to each others’ playing styles and getting the new comers and returning players prepared for the long grind.”
The Cougars are led by head coach Scott Lafountain, along with assistants Grabie, Justin Sample, Roch Bailey and Rick Garrand.
Grabie said the experience of the team will be a strong part of how the team grows.
“They are the heart and soul of the team,” he said. “Also, we are excited with how well our newcomers have been meshing in with the team. We have a lot of depth this season at all ends of the ice and hope that we can use that to our advantage.”
Grabie said the team needs to stay focused and prepared on a game-by-game basis as they seek to get better throughout the season.
“Like all the other teams in the league, we would like to win the league, make it out of sectionals and make it to the state tournament,” he said.
Nick Rowe, Brady Lafountain and Aiden Lavalley will be key on offense for the team, which will rely on a stacked defense with Baily Labombard, Noah Dupee, Adam Gallucci and Landon Coulombe, along with goalies Nick Ladue and Ethan Garrand.
Cougars Hockey
No. Player Grade
1 Cody Lyon 11
2 Aidan LaValley 10
3 Noah Gonyo 9
4 Ryley Duffy 12
5 Brady LaFountain 12
6 Ian Gordon 12
7 John Bulson 9
8 Adam Gallucci 12
9 Samuel Bulson 9
10 Alexander Richard 12
11 Bailey LaBombard 12
12 Nicholas Rowe 12
13 Raymond Miller 10
14 Landon Coulombe 11
16 Michael Pennington 10
17 Lucas Bedard 9
19 Noah Dupee 12
20 Zachary Miller 10
21 Evan Wager 12
24 Ethan Garrand 9
25 Kyle Vassar 12
30 Anthony Bracomb 12
33 Nicholas LaDue 12
Rylee Hollister
Youthful Cougars seek Class B crown
CHAMPLAIN | The defending Class B champions will be looking to new players to help them defend the title this season.
While the team will return all star Rylee Hollister, the near 1,000-point scorer will be the only upper classman on the 2017-18 roster, with four juniors, three sophomore and a freshman.
“The primary focus has been working on trying to get the defense to work as a unit and make sure that we are capable of communicating effectively,” new coach Luke Connell said. “We also have been pushing to work harder because of the youth of this team. I think we have a strong defense and will be able to make teams work for their points in the paint. We also can be a very fast team when push ourselves to work.”
With a strong defensive team, Connell hopes the team will work on their offensive sets throughout the season and continue to improve.
“We need to improve on our offensive looks to make sure that we are moving the ball to get the best shot possible,” Connell said. “The goal of this team is to take one game at a time and improve all year. We want to be successful and that starts by focusing each opponent as we face them.”
Cougars Basketball
Player No Year
Rylee Hollister 23 Sr
Ben Collins 50 Jr
Ian O’Donnell 34 Jr
Jordan Timmons 21 Jr
Brayden Racine 32 Jr
Alex Gomez 45 So
Owen Hollister 15 So
Spencer Trudo 14 So
Bryan Claudio 22 Fr
Kya McComb
Lady Cougars set for season
CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton girl’s varsity basketball team is a year older in their skill development, while having a new, yet familiar face on the sidelines.
Robb Garrand, who has been the coach of the Cougars boy’s varsity for the past 12 years, has moved over into the same role with the girl’s team.
“It is a wonderful challenge and I look forward to being part of a successful program,” said Garrand, who led the boy’s team to a Class B title last year. “The girls have a great attitude and they work hard. A lot of teams have some solid players returning so we will need to be ready to play with defensive stops, boxing out and finishing our shots.”
Lady Cougars Basketball
Player Grade
Gabrielle Dumas 11
Grace Dumas 11
Haleigh Hicks 12
Caitlin Houghton 11
Sydney Hunter 11
Jazmin Lushia 12
Kya McComb 10
Abrielle Racine 9
Emily Royea 12
Marlie Sample 9
Katelyn Southwick 12