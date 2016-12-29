With a deep roster, state-ranked Warriors remain unbeaten

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Late in the fourth quarter against Maple Hill on Dec. 23, Lake George basketball players hear inspirational advice from coach Dave Jones after Maple Hill narrowed the Warriors’ lead with several three-pointers. Lake George prevailed with some key foul shots in the final seconds to win the game 59-47. The victory preserved their unbeaten record for 2016-17.

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Boys basketball team, which won two state championships over the past four years, has compiled a remarkable record this year despite the absence of any single nationally-ranked player, as Joel Wincowski was in those two record-breaking seasons that re-wrote school history.

With a deep roster of talented athletes who all contribute to both defense and offense, the 2016-17 Warriors are now 7-0 overall and ranked sixth in New York State — without consideration of their two latest wins.

Warrior Coach Dave Jones — who a year ago was honored for amassing the 300 career wins in his 18th year at the helm — talked this week about how his roster’s depth was a key asset.

“From a coaching standpoint, it’s a nice luxury to have such balance on a team,” he said, observing that he has four players scoring in double figures. “Everyone’s been contributing — When one player has an off night, someone else steps up.”

On Dec. 23 against Maple Hill — like in most of their games this season — every player contributed to the score as well as hauling down rebounds, forcing turnovers and pressuring their opponents in the 59-47 Warrior victory.

In this game, junior 6’3” forward Caleb Scrime and shooting point guard Alex Jones both hit two free throws in the closing minute or so, preserving Lake George’s lead as Maple Hill players were on a comeback streak hitting three-pointers. Scrime, top scorer for the game, said that Maple Hill was battling to revenge a 76-55 loss to Lake George on Nov. 30.

“It was a tough win tonight — they wanted to beat us really bad,” he said. “It got frantic at the end, but we fought back.”

Scrime tallied 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Jones scored 16 points and 4 assists. Mason Flatley recorded 7 points and 6 rebounds. Scott McLaughlin had 8 rebounds. Like most of their games this season, every single player scored. For Maple Hill, Jack Santore was top scorer with 15 points.

Lake George defeats North Warren

Dec. 20, Lake George defeated North Warren 88-47 after the Warriors’ offensive machine racked up 24 points in the second quarter to North Warren’s 8 after a nearly even 18-16 first stanza. McLaughlin was the statistics leader with 23 points including 4 three pointers; 4 rebounds and a steal. Alex Jones followed with 17 points. Scrime contributed 13 points, and Flatley tallied 13 points and 7 rebounds. Nick Hoffis scored 7 points, Kaleb Helms tallied 6, and Zeke Reynolds, 4. Hoffis and Scrime each grabbed 5 rebounds. Coach Dave Jones credited McLaughlin for getting his team into the game by scoring one-third of his points in the first quarter.

For the Cougars, Joe Phelps lead with 15 points, including three long-distance shots. Hayden Smith and Pat Terry followed with 9 points, and Steve Monroe contributed 8.

On Dec. 16, Lake George cruised over Salem 77 to 31. Jones and Hoffis shared the spotlight as scoring leaders, with 14 points each — followed by McLaughlin with 12 points, plus Flatley and Zack Layton with 7 each, Scrime with 6, Helms with 5, Reynolds with 4, Ian Devlin and Nick Ure each with one three-pointer apiece, and Steve Colletti with 2 points. Coach Jones praised Hoffis for coming off the bench and sparking the offense with his three steals as well as his scoring.

On Dec. 13, Lake George defeated Fort Edward 55-43. Scrime was scoring leader with four shots from behind the arc and four within — for 20 points. Flatley contributed 14 points, followed by Alex Jones driving inside for 9. McLaughlin and Reynolds scored four points each, while Layton and Hoffis each hit a basket, while Hoffis also grabbed six rebounds. Coach Jones praised Reynolds for his 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists as well as his points.

Dec. 9, Lake George defeated Whitehall 62 to 50. In that game, Alex Jones was hailed for sparking his team to victory with 11 points, 4 steals and 5 assists. Scrime led the Warriors with 18 points followed by McLaughlin’s 14 and Flatley’s 11. For the Railroaders, Evan St. Claire tallied 24 points.

On Dec. 6, Lake George cruised over Ticonderoga 60-43 after a commanding 19-8 first quarter. Over the game, Scrime posted 20 points, followed by Flatley’s 17. McLaughlin had 7 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 assists in the victory, in which every Warrior player scored. Scrime and Jones both had five rebounds.

In their season opener against Maple Hill on Nov. 30, Scrime tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Jones followed with 19 points, Flatley added 10 and McLaughlin recorded 8 points and 7 rebounds. Reynolds had 4 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Through Dec. 26, Scrime was top scorer this season with 128 points plus 48 rebounds, averaging 18.3 points per game. Following were Jones with 95 points, 22 rebounds and averaging 13.6 points per game; Flatley with 79 points, 41 rebounds and 11.3 points per game; McLaughlin with 68 points and 39 rebounds, Reynolds with 26 points and 40 rebounds, Hoffis with 25 points and 21 rebounds, and Helms with 21 points and 20 rebounds.

“With our depth, we have solid scoring, — It’s always a plus to be able to score points from a lot of different spots,” Coach Jones said. “I’m pleased how we’re playing now with a little more energy and focus on defense. We’re sharing the ball well and getting good play off the bench — and they all perform well under pressure.”

Burghers to host basketball tourney

On Thursday Dec. 29, the George Khoury Christmas Invitational tournament starts its two-day run beginning at 5:30 p.m., with the Burghers joined by Doane Stuart, Minerva-Newcomb and The King’s School. The second round of the Khoury tourney continues Friday. Warrensburg stands at 0-4 in the Adirondack League, 0-6 overall and is counting on a victory or two in this tournament.

Most recently, the Burghers were defeated 66-52 by the talented Hadley-Luzerne team, which is enjoying a good year so far. The Burghers’ performance has been improving, narrowing their opponents’ margins as they progress through this rebuilding year.

In the game against the Eagles, Garry Ross was top scorer for the Burghers with 19 points and 10 rebounds, matching the Eagles two top scorers, Cody Patnode and Connor Backus in points. Following Ross was Zach Smith and Joe Turner with 11 points each, John Kelly with 5 points, and Evan McDuff and Cole Lanfear with 3 each. Kelly and Turner had six rebounds apiece.

The Burghers were neck-and-neck with the Eagles until they were outscored 20-8 in the third quarter; Kelly was praised by coach Mike Perrone for holding Backus, a prolific scorer, to six points through the first three quarters.