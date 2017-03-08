With hot shooting, Lake George wins Sectional title

× Expand Photo provided The 2016-17 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Ian Devlin, Kalab Helms, Alex Jones, Zeke Reynolds, Caleb Scrime, Jacab Helms, (row 2): Nick Ure, Scott McLaughlin, Mason Flatley, Steve Colletti, Zack Layton and Nick Hoffis.

GLENS FALLS —Propelled by a spectacular second-quarter 29-point scoring surge, the Lake George boys basketball team beat Stillwater 69-54 March 4 at the Glens Falls Civic Center to win their third Section II Class C championship in five years.

After establishing a 15-11 lead in the first eight minutes, the Warriors had hot hands in the second stanza, with Caleb Scrime sinking 4 three-pointers alongside his teammates scoring three other treys. Combined with the team’s eight foul shots during the quarter, the Warriors achieved a 44-30 lead by halftime.

Changing their defense, Stillwater fought back, cutting the Warrior lead to 7 points during the third quarter, when they outscored Lake George 13 to 9. But Lake George remained tough, showing their endurance in the last quarter with a 16-11 advantage.

Warrior Zeke Reynolds, a senior, said his team kept their focus despite Stillwater’s rebound.

“We stayed locked in and did what we had to do,” he said.

Shooting point guard Alex Jones, named to the All-Tournament Team, was key to his team’s success by recognizing Stillwater’s shifting defense and adjusting plays in response. Also, he shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Caleb Scrime, high scorer for the game, earned his Class C Tournament Most Valuable Player title. Tuesday, he talked about his second-stanza scoring tirade.

“I was just feeling it, knocking ‘em down — and my teammates were giving me good passes,” he said.

Reynolds played a critical role with his steely defense, containing Stillwater’s leading scorer, Jared D’Aloia to 12 points — less than half of his 2016-17 average of 26. Reynolds said he was just doing his job.

“I stayed in front of him, trying to beat him to every spot and make him as uncomfortable as possible,” he said.

Focused on their goal of capturing the Section II Class C title, the 2016-17 Warrior overcame early season setbacks, coach Dave Jones said.

“The guys worked hard in practice improving their rebounding, shooting and sharing the ball — grasping onto the team concept,” he said, adding that Stillwater, seeded second, presented a formidable challenge for fourth-seeded Lake George. “Our guys came together as a team at the right time.”

Over the game, Caleb Scrime scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Alex Jones followed with 17 points and 5 assists. Mason Flatley scored 9 points and Kalab Helms scored 7. Also contributing were Scott McLaughlin with 5 points and Nick Ure with 3. Zeke Reynolds tallied 2 points and 7 rebounds.

For Stillwater, solid inside shooter Zach Travis scored 15 points, and Ezra Echeandia scored 13.

Granted a bye, Lake George (19-5) will play the winner of Wednesday’s preliminary regional game between St. Lawrence and Ticonderoga in the Class C regional finals set for Saturday March 11 in Hudson Valley Community College gymnasium.

Scrime said he expected his team to continue their success.

“As long as we keep up the momentum and play as a team, we’ll do well,” he said.