Women’s collegiate hockey coming to the Adirondacks

× Expand Photo provided The logo for the newly announced Paul Smith’s women’s hockey team.

PAUL SMITH'S | For the first time, Paul Smith’s College will be offering a women’s hockey program in the heart of the Adirondacks.

The Paul Smith’s program will take to the ice next season, joining the school’s men’s hockey club program.

The school also announced both the men’s and women’s programs will be under the direction of Andrea Kilbourne-Hill of Saranac Lake, as the former Olympic Silver medalist will step into the role of director of hockey.

“I’m excited to help bring women’s hockey to Paul Smith’s College,” Kilbourne-Hill said. “I see the addition of a women’s hockey team at Paul Smith’s as a win-win. It’s a win for Paul Smith’s College and adding a women’s hockey team will bring driven and motivated female students onto this beautiful campus.”

“I am quite excited to work with John Morgan and Andrea Kilbourne and Emilee Hazelden to begin the process of bringing women’s hockey to Paul Smith’s College,” said athletic director James Tucker. “Thousands of kids come to Lake Placid through Can-Am and take part in hockey tournaments while growing up, and with some prompting and providing information to these young hockey players, we are hopeful that some of these young girls will find the area attractive, appreciate the legacy of the hockey played in this region and have a desire to consider playing hockey in the Adirondacks while getting their college education.”

Paul Smith’s President Cathy S. Dove called the arrival “a double banner day” for the college.

“Adding a new sport to our campus, led by someone with Andrea’s resume, is going to be exciting for the North Country, and will certainly be noticed in the women’s college hockey world,” she said.

The team will take to the ice next fall and will play their home games at the Saranac Lake Civic Center.

CONTINUING EDUCATION AND OPTIONS

Tucker said Paul Smith’s is placed in a region where hockey is very popular, and also benefits from its proximity to Canada, where the sport is viewed as the national pastime.

“There are plenty of young women who want to continue playing, and want to improve their skills while going to college and getting their college education,” Tucker said. “We are hopeful that having Andrea Kilbourne-Hill and her connections in the world of women’s ice hockey, as well as the recruiting efforts of Emilee Hazelden, this tandem can lay the foundation to establish the hockey program.”