Women clinches second in giant slalom

CASTLETON | Placing eight athletes in the top 20 and all within six seconds of each other, the Castleton University women’s alpine skiing team notched second (out of 10 squads) in the giant slalom event at Ragged Mountain last Sunday afternoon.

Leading the way for Castleton, Linn Ljungemo clocked a 2:06.49 time to finish third individually. Fifteen-hundredths of a second later, Kylie Mackie crossed the line to nab fourth overall.

Li Aunes backed up her strong performance on Saturday with eighth overall and a combined time of 2:07.93 to complete the Spartans scoring line. Once again, Castleton and Babson went back-and-forth with the former tallying 6:21.06 to grab the silver by slightly more than a second.

Megan O’Shea (2:09.32), Nadine Downing (2:09.49) and Kirsten Kruk (2:10.50) followed Aunes in ninth, 10th and 14th, respectively. Just outside the top 15, Elise Luce and Lauren Reck marked times of 2:11.44 and 2:12.17, in order.

The Spartans will return to the slopes at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for their first International Ski Federation-University event at Whiteface Mountain.