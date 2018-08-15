Women in Top 25 honor roll

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College The Panthers tallied a 17-8 overall record last winter and finished 6-4 for the second-straight season during their rugged conference schedule under fourth-year coach KJ Krasco. The 17 victories a season ago matched the total from the 2016-17 winter, which were the most for the program since the 2001-02 season.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury women’s basketball team landed a spot on the 2017-18 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, marking the second-consecutive season the program has been honored for its classroom work.

The Panthers finished the academic year with a team grade point average of 3.619, the 13th-highest GPA in Division III. The program moved up one spot from the 2016-17 season, when it ranked 14th with a 3.549 GPA.

Middlebury was the only NESCAC program named to the list after concluding the season with 10 student-athletes having been named to the league’s All-Academic team last winter. To be selected for the conference’s academic list, a player must have completed one full year of college study who carry a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.40.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 annually recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III; NAIA; and junior/community college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined grade point average (GPA) inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season.

The 2017-18 season is the 23rd in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.