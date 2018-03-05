Women plan aggressive lacrosse season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Middlebury College Middlebury’s senior captain Georgia Carroll and the Panthers opened their season on Saturday at Bates.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team has no plans of letting off the accelerator this spring following a run to the NCAA Quarterfinals.

Last season, the squad posted 16-5 record, including a pair of five-game winning streaks. Winners of a NESCAC-best eight conference championships, Middlebury is ranked fifth in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) preseason national poll and the six-time NCAA Champion has its sights set on standing atop the podium again at the end of May.

Third-year Head Coach Kate Livesay welcomes back a talented and experienced squad in 2018.

Leading the way will be captain Hollis Perticone, the 2017 IWLCA Division III Midfielder of the Year and NESCAC Player of the Year. The First-Team All-American led the conference with 78 draw controls, ranking third on the team in points (44), goals (33) and fourth in caused turnovers (20), while her 29 ground balls were fifth.

Joining Perticone in the midfield will be juniors Sara DiCenso, Casey O’Neill and Henley Hall, who each saw increased roles last spring, along with sophomore MG Gately.

DiCenso finished her second year with 23 points on 15 goals and eight assists to go along with 17 ground balls and 15 draw controls. O’Neill produced 14 goals and four assists, picking up 14 ground balls as well as 16 draw controls, while Hall had 13 scores and three helpers. Gately had a solid first season for the blue and white with six goals on just 10 shots, adding five assists for 11 points.

Up front on attack, senior captain Georgia Carroll along with juniors Emma McDonagh and Jenna McNicholas add a veteran returning presence to the offense. Sophomores Kate Zecca and Emily Barnard both had solid first years in the Panther uniform and will look to increase their output in 2018.

McDonagh, a Second-Team IWLCA All-Region selection, emerged as a top scoring threat for Middlebury last season. She ranked second on the Panthers in goals (40), assists (15) and points (55) to go along with 20 ground balls, 13 draw controls and 12 caused turnovers. McDonagh also led the Panthers and ranked tied for fifth in the league with 12 free-position goals.