World Championship snowshoeing coming to Saranac Lake

× Snowshoers from Paul Smiths walk towards what will be the finish line for the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships to be held in Saranac Lake Feb.24-25. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC LAKE — For the first time ever, the best snowshoers in the world will compete for top honors on United States soil — or snow.

The 2017 WSSF World Snowshoe Championships will be held in Saranac Lake from Feb. 24 through Feb. 25.

“All of Saranac Lake came together to submit the winning bid package to bring the world championships here,” said Mayor Clyde Rabideau. “Paul Smiths also did a lot of work to facilitate the chance we had to personally present our package in Italy.”

Rabideau and a host of local delegates went to Italy one year ago to take in the championships and submit the winning bid for the 2017 event.

“Saranac Lake has not hosted a world championship event in over a century, when we hosted barrel jumping championships on Lake Flower,” Rabideau said.

Bob Bolton has competed in the world event, and said the course Saranac Lake will present to the competitors will not be a walk in the park.

“This is going to be a true 10-K challenge and we have some pretty good chunks of the course with uphills,” Bolton said. “Some will love the course, some will think it’s a little too hard.”

Bolton said anyone who wants to participate should still realize who will be coming to Saranac Lake.

“This is a world championship and these are world class athletes that will be her,” he said. “The French and Italians have some awesome runners. We will have a hard time keeping up with them.”

The 10-K race will feature defending champion Stefan Ricard of France. In addition, there will be a 5-K world championship race set in a U-19 format.

Also, Adirondack Health will be sponsoring a 5-K Shoe-Be-Doo race, which will be for the competitive and non-competitive alike.

The event, which will be held Feb. 25, will be a, “walking fun, frolicking time,” according to organizers. It will be sponsored by Adirondack Health.

“We are excited to be a part of the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships and we are always looking for new ways to encourage outdoor recreation,” Adirondack Health President and CEO Sylvia Getman said.

For more information on the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships, visit the website 2017worldsnowshoechampionships.com.