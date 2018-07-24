Youth baseball tournament to honor fallen player

× Expand Photo provided Geoffrey Duquette is shown batting for Fountain and Lucas during his Plattsburgh Little League days. Duquette played for his dad and coach Hector Duquette and was on the same team as his brother, Gary.

PLATTSBURGH | Champions Events, in conjunction with Kangaroo Court North Baseball Club, will be starting a new tradition this summer for local travel baseball teams in the Plattsburgh area.

The weekend of July 27-29 will mark the start of the first annual Battle of the Burgh/ Geoffrey Duquette Memorial Tournament.

Twenty-five teams from across New York state and Canada will participate across four age divisions (10u-14u) in the area’s first ever youth wooden bat tournament.

The tournament will begin the evening of July 27 and conclude the afternoon of July 29.

The “Battle of the Burgh” will utilize all City of Plattsburgh recreational fields throughout the weekend including South Acres Field (Flynn Ave), Gerald Burdo Field (Fox Hill), Lefty Wilson Field (Penfield Park) and the newly named Hector Duquette Field (Penfield Park).

The tournament will honor Geoffrey Duquette, a former Plattsburgh Little League, Plattsburgh High School and American Legion standout who was considered a role model on and off the field. The tournament will mark the 25th anniversary of his untimely passing.

With the continued support of youth baseball from the City of Plattsburgh as well as sponsors Joel Maggy Met-Life Home and Auto, The Fourth Ward Baseball Club and Martin-Harding and Mazzotti, event coordinators hope to start an annual event that will further promote the growth of baseball in the area for years to come.

“Those participating and attending this tournament can expect some great baseball, in a fun and family friendly atmosphere. The ultimate goal of Champions Events, and Kangaroo Court North is to provide a positive experience for all the players and families while continuing to promote the growth of the game of baseball in upstate New York,” said Zeke Perras, childhood friend of Duquette and tournament co-founder, along with Joel Maggy.