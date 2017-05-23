Youth served in girl’s tennis

× Lake Placid seventh grader Sonja Toishi claimed the Section VII girls title in a three set thriller against Brina Micheels of PHS. Her win also secured the Section VII team title for the Blue Bombers. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — A blossoming rivalry was played out on the McDonough Courts at Plattsburgh State University May 19, the first of what could be four straight sectional finals between two young tennis players in the CVAC.

In a three-set thriller, Lake Placid seventh grader Sonja Toishi earned a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Plattsburgh High freshman Brina Micheels to earn the Section VII individual title and wrap up a team title for the Lady Blue Bombers.

“I thought there was a good chance I could compete in this tournament,” said Toishi, who credits her strong shot making to hitting with her father throughout the summer months.

“We play every day in the summer,” she said. “We have been playing together since I was five, but I was really more focused on skiing growing up — it was never about being good at tennis, but this year I knew I had a good chance in any marches I played.”

Toishi took advantage of her power in the first set, earning a 6-2 set win before Micheels came back in the second.

“I knew I had to keep the ball low and make her make the mistakes,” Micheels said. “She is a really good player and I think this was really good tennis we were able to play against each other.”

Micheels took the second set and fought to 4-4 in the third set, when Toishi was able to break Micheel’s serve.

In the next game, Toishi double-faulted on her first service chance but responded with two aces on her way to the set and match win.

“She put up a good fight and made me run the court,” Toishi said about Micheels’ game. “My weakness was on the low balls and she was doing that well, especially in the second. I had to focus on just hitting it back to her instead of going for winners. I just thought I need to hit it like I do with dad.”

Toishi’s win gave the Blue Bombers the outright Section VII team title, as well.

“We had a great season in winning the CVAC title and having a great showing here,” coach Joe Fremante said. “We had two singles (Toishi and Victoria O’Leary) in the semifinals and one doubles team in the semi’s, and it was really topped off with Sonja’s win.”

In girl’s doubles, the Beekmantown team of Emma Beach and Rylee Fesette were also winners in three sets, defeating the Peru team of Saleen Ramos and Lindsey Brown 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

“A lot of times, we start slow,” Beach said. “It was nerve-wracking to be in the finals and down early, but we knew we had to keep it together and eliminate the errors.”

“We have worked really hard throughout the season and to do this is just awesome,” Fesette said. “It has been an amazing season playing with Emma.”

“It’s great to play with your best friend and win this title,” added Beach.

PHS SWEEPS BOYS

At Plattsburgh High School, the home team was feeling the love on the home surface as a pair of PHS—Peru finals determined the Section VII title in favor of the Hornets.

In the singles match, Brendan Whalen scored his third straight Section VII championship with a 6-1. 6-2 win over Alex Rine of the Indians.

Much like Toishi, Whalen said a lot of his progression in the game has come from working with his parents.

“I have worked with my dad a lot and hit with him,” Whalen said. “We worked a lot on some of the weaker points in my game and worked on being more consistent.”

With that, Whalen said he has a simple goal at the NYSPHSAA state tournament.

“My goal is to win one match down there,” he said. “They hit hard down there. They are very fast and very good tennis players at the state level.”

“He has not only helped to improve his own game but he has been helping the other players on this team improve just in facing him on the court,” said PHS coach (and Brendan’s mother) Cathleen Whalen.

Nick Nowosielski and Aidan Vogl then scored a 6-1, 6-3 win over the Peru duo of Seth Schaefer and Jared Posada, not knowing the winner of that match would be crowned the Section VII team champion.

“I’m proud of our effort in this tournament,” said Vogl, who played third singles in the regular season and paired with Nowosielski, who had played second singles, for the win. “Communication was a big thing for us to work on and coming together to get the points we needed.”

“We learned about two days before the tournament we were going to be a doubles team,” Nowosielski said. “This was a big moment because we were able to come together and get better throughout the past week. A title is something I have wanted since I started playing when I was five and I am glad we did this together.”

The state qualifiers will head for the USTA in Flushing Meadows June 1-3.