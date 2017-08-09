Youth soccer moving into new program for fall

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Youth Bureau is set for a new season of youth soccer with new rules aimed at helping kids get more touches and more time playing the game.

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau is giving a facelift to their county-wide soccer program, implementing new forms of play to help youth develop more skills and get more touches in games.

Molly Flynn, who leads up the soccer program, said the bureau spent two years looking at practices of other leagues and programs for ways to improve their program.

“Soccer in our region has quickly grown in popularity and there are so many programs and opportunities to play soccer,” Flynn, who played soccer at Plattsburgh High and Potsdam University, said. “We found that we were way different from most in the size of the fields we were using and the number of players on the field.”

The first change Flynn made was to the age groups, re-adjusting so teams consisted of players ages 6-7; 8-10 and 11-13.

The adjustment also changes the number of kids on the field, with a 6 v. 6 format for ages 6-7; 8 v. 8 for ages 8-10 and 11-13. Field sizes are also changed for the new format.

“The bottom line is the model we chose is better for skill development and more fun for the players,” Flynn said. “The number one reason kids quit a youth sport is because they are not having fun. This new model gives kids more opportunities to score, more opportunities to defend, gives you less bunching and can also lead to more playing time. Everyone gets to participate in every aspect of the game.”

The league also changed their rules, banning intentional heading of the soccer ball by youth ages 10 and under.

“We want to make sure we are training skills that are appropriate for each age level,” Flynn said. “We want the games to be as fun and as safe as possible for each of our 1,500 youth who participate in the program.”

Flynn said the bureau was supported by the 12 municipal youth commissions who work together on the program.

“The behind the scenes stuff the youth commissions do in making this program a success is incredible,” Flynn said. “We have a great relationship with each and were vital in helping us create a program which can be optimum for all the kids.”

The Clinton County Youth Bureau soccer season starts Labor Day weekend and runs for seven weeks. For more information, visit clintoncountygov.com/Departments/YouthBureau/YouthBureauHomePage.htm.