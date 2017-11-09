Youth wrestling sessions begin at Wbg. school

× Expand File photo The members of the Warrensburg Duals Youth Wrestling Club celebrate their achievement after winning the Queensbury Duals Youth Wrestling meet Feb. 21, 2015. Coaches Brian Winchell (left) and Jim Hubert (right) mentor the team with help of Dan McNeill, Lenny Baker, Scott McKenna and John Sweet.

WARRENSBURG | Area children from kindergarten age through sixth-grade level are encouraged to join Warrensburg’s acclaimed Youth Wrestling program as practices start this week.

The acclaimed program welcomes youngsters of all athletic abilities, coaches said.

The wrestling coaches said this week that the youth program not only helps develop strength and coordination, but also positive character traits — diligence, dedication, and pursuit of personal goals — that lead to success in life.

In recent years, a large number of the participants in the Warrensburg Youth Wrestling program have competed in top-level wrestling tournaments regionally and across the northeastern U.S., as well as becoming superior athletes in various sports in high school and beyond.

Also, Warrensburg’s youth wrestling team has fared well in recent years, winning various championship titles over their season, which extends through February.

Practices are held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Tuesday and Thursday evenings in the Warrensburg Elementary School General Purpose Room. Coaches extend the practices until 7:30 p.m. or so for the children who are interested in acquiring extra wrestling time and skills in the sport.

In prior years, the program has welcomed youth of both genders, and several of the girls participating have become outstanding athletes. Abby Roth, who graduated Warrensburg High School in 2009, was not only a standout wrestler in the Adirondack League, but she had remarkable achievements in softball and field hockey too.

For more details, parents can call coach Lenny Baker at (518) 623-2984, coach Cody Rumble at (518) 538-1558, or coach Mark Trapasso at (518) 744-7390.