Youthful Keene team finishes tied atop MVAC North

× Damian Brown was strong on the mound and at the plate for Keene against Crown Point, firing a complete game while driving in two RBI. For more pictures from Keene’s game against Crown Point, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

KEENE VALLEY — When a batter turned the wrong way on a base hit against Crown Point last week, Keene varsity baseball coach Matt Mills said, “they’re still learning.”

It’s a nice spot to be in, especially when a young team earns a share of the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference title.

The Beavers (8-1), who will know by publication time where they will be seeded come the Section VII/Class D playoffs, feature a roster with 12 juniors, seven of which hold starting roles with others also seeing playing time.

Their most impressive games have been against the Panthers, scoring a 3-2 win in Keene Valley earlier in the season before dropping a 4-3 contest in Crown Point this past week, setting up what may be the rubber match between the two squads in the sectional semifinals.

At the center of both games were quality pitching performances with senior Ethan Giglinto going the distance in the first meeting and junior Damian Brown throwing six strong innings in the second.

“I always have confidence in the pitching staff,” Mills said. “We are good and deep and we have quality pitchers.”

Giglinto and Brown lead the team in innings pitched, with Josh Baldwin, Lucas Isham, Kaleb Cook and Miles Warner seeing time on the mound.

Cook, a sophomore, also leads the team in batting average out of the third spot, with other strong plate performances from Isham, s Aoki, Azriel Finsterer (RBI leader) and Baldwin (runs leader).

“We were expecting to come into the season and wanted to be in the chase for the championship,” Mills said. “We are a very quality team that I think people were overlooking and I believe that if we keep pitching well and clean up the mistakes on defense, we are the team to beat.”

Mills believes cleaning up the mistakes on defense will be a key for a long run in the sectional playoffs, where they hope to be able to get a chance to knock off defending champion Northern Adirondack.

Against Crown Point May 9, Brown was the key contributor for the Beavers, throwing six innings and surrendering only four hits while striking out 11 (six looking). He also had two of Keene’s three RBI, driving in Cook and Finsterer, who collected the third RBI by scoring Isham on a ground ball.