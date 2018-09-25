Youthful Lady Griffins on the rise

× Sophomore Anna Burdo is one of several young players who returns to the Lady Griffins roster with experience from last season’s sectional finalist Lady Griffins team. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WESTPORT | Starting a season with a team that features more eighth graders on the roster then seniors means it can be a building year for the program.

For the merged Elizabethown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins, that has been the case through the first half of the season, as the team competed in several close games, finally making their breakthrough against Ticonderoga Sept. 19 before scoring a key non-league win over Johnsburg the following day.

“They are coming together well,” said head coach Aubrey Pulsifer. “We are a young team, but there is some good talent and the team has worked hard over the first half of the year.”

While the team lost seven players from their sectional finalist team to graduation last season, the cupboard was not left completely bare. The team returns several players who started or played key minutes in 2017, including juniors Maggie Ploufe and Annette Stephens; sophomores Brianna Cornwright, Anna Burdo, Sarah Chandler, LeAnna Costin and Skylar Bisselle; and freshman Rachel Storey.

The Griffins have added to the mix a pair of attacking eighth graders in Sydney Bisselle and Abbey Schwoebel, along with freshman goalie Madalyn Fuller. Kaeli Brack returned to soccer for her senior season and has been part of the mix.

“For being so young, it is nice to have the experience that we have,” Pulsifer said, adding the team is looking forward to the second half of the season after a first half which saw the Griffins involved in one-goal contests against most of the competition in Division II of the Northern Soccer League other than division leader Moriah.

The Griffins will host a key contest in Class D Friday, Sept. 28, when they play host to Chazy at Camp Dudley.

Photo by Keith Lobdell Jeremy Rossi and the Griffin boy’ soccer team will face top ranked Chazy for the second time this season Oct. 1. The Griffins are the only team to have scored against the Eagles so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Griffin boy’s varsity team will also prepare for a matchup against the Eagles in Chazy Oct. 1. The Griffins have been the only team to score on the Eagles this season in a 2-1 loss at Camp Dudley earlier this season.

“I think we are getting to where we are playing the type of soccer we are capable of,” coach Evan George said. “The Chazy game was a huge lift for the boys, and we have been very competitive against the teams in Division II.”

Along with a strong first game against the top-ranked Chazy program, the Griffins have an unblemished record against Division III teams they have faced so far this season, which will be tested when they face Crown Point Oct. 6 in the Griffin Soccer Festival at ELCS.

Junior Blake Liberi has been leading the division in scoring, with the second highest point total in the section. Jeremy Rossi, Hudson Stephens, Will Napper and Chris Jones also helped anchor the team, while Brandon Tromblee has taken over for graduate Carter Smith in goal.

The core for the Griffins comes for their juniors. Along with Liberi, the junior class includes Mckenzie Stephens, Matthew Pribble, Aiden DeMuro, Arlo Halloran and Lucas Spilling.