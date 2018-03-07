Zone leads Vikings to fifth straight sectional title

× The Moriah Vikings claimed their fifth straight Section VII/Class D championship with a 47-38 win over Westport March 2. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | The Moriah Vikings girls varsity basketball team had used a zone defense once throughout the 2017-18 season when they beat Beekmantown.

At the start of the fourth quarter against Westport in the Section VII/Class D championship game March 2, he decided it was time to do it again.

For the second time in the season, the move again worked as the Lady Vikings defended their title with a 47-38 win over the Lady Eagles.

Entering the fourth tied at 27-27, the Vikings went to their 2-3 zone and outscored Westport 20-11.

“I think the zone caught them off guard,” Moriah coach Stephan Pelkey said. “We were only going to go to it for a couple plays, but it worked so we stayed with it throughout the quarter.”

Throughout the first three quarters of the game, Moriah matched Lillian Perry on Westport’s 1,000 point scorer, Hannah Schwoebel, who scored 8 points.

“Hannah is a tough matchup to play,” Perry said. “I knew I had to get in front and stay in front of her or she would eat me up. I felt we had to go to the 2-3 zone with what Lizzie Stephens was doing (13 points, trio of three-pointers).”

“I was happy coach wanted to try something different,” said Makayla Stockwell about going to zone. “I thought it was the right time to shake things up.”

“We knew we were all going to have to step up because it was a very close game,” said McKenzie Sprague, who finished with 18 points. “I’m happy we were able to hit a couple three’s in the quarter.”

One fourth quarter three came from Madison Olcott, who connected on a shot from well behind the arc as the shot clock was ready to hit zero.

“I do not shoot threes, but I heard people yelling 4-3-2,” said Olcott, who ended with 19 points. “I think I was more surprised than anyone else.”

With her 19 points, Olcott ended the game at 995 career points, needing five more to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career as a junior.

Stockwell added 8 points in the win, which she said was a special moment for her following the death of her brother.