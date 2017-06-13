SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMON

SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONSIndex No. CV16-0486STATE OF NEW YORKSUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEXDITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLCPlaintiff,-vs-JOHN A. KURZ, if living and if he be dead, and all persons who are wives, lienors, heirs, devisees, distributees, successors in interest of such of them as may be dead, and their husbands and wives, heirs, devisees, distributees and successors of interest of all of whom and whose names and places are unknown to Plaintiff; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE; "JOHN DOE" AND "JANE DOE" said names being fictitious, it being the intention of Plaintiff to designate any and all occupants of premises being foreclosed herein, Defendants. Mortgaged Premises: 18 SCHOOL LANE, AUSABLE FORKS, NY 12912TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S):YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint in the above entitled action and to serve a copy of your Answer on the plaintiff's attorney within twenty (20) days of the service of this Summons, exclusive of the day of service, or within thirty (30) days after service of the same is complete where service is made in any manner other than by personal delivery within the State. The United States of America, if designated as a defendant in this action, may answer or appear within sixty (60) days of service hereof. Your failure to appear or answer will result in a judgment against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint. In the event that a deficiency balance remains from the sale proceeds, a judgment may be entered against you, unless the Defendant obtained a bankruptcy discharge and such other or further relief as may be just and equitable.NOTICEYOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOMEIf you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer to the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home.Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.That this action in being amended to include the possible heirs of JOHN A. KURZ A/K/A JOHN KURZ, as said individual could not be located. These pleadings are also being amended to include UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE.ESSEX County is designated as the place of trial. The basis of venue is the location of the mortgaged premises.Dated: MARCH 1, 2017Mark K. Broyles, Esq.FEIN SUCH & CRANE, LLPAttorneys for PlaintiffOffice and P.O. Address28 East Main Street, Suite 1800Rochester, New York 14614Telephone No. (585) 232-7400Section: 7.76Block: 3Lot: 62.100NATURE AND OBJECT OF ACTIONThe object of the above action is to foreclose a mortgage held by the Plaintiff recorded in the County of ESSEX, State of New York as more particularly described in the Complaint herein.TO THE DEFENDANT, the plaintiff makes no personal claim against you in this action.To the above named defendants: The foregoing summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an order of HON. GLEN T. BRUENING, a Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, dated MAY 10, 2017 and filed along with the supporting papers in the ESSEX County Clerk's Office. This is an action to foreclose a Mortgage. ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, with the buildings and Improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Village of AuSable Forks, Town of Jay, County of Essex, and State of New York, and as more particularly bound and described as follows;BEGINNING at an iron pipe driven in the ground, which said pipe marks the most northerly corner of the premises herein described and conveyed, said pipe being located, at the northeast corner of a parcel of property conveyed to John Santor and Deanna Santor, his wife, by deed dated September 12, 1974 and recorded in the Essex County Clerk's Office on September 12, 1974 in Vol. 575 of Deeds , at Page 12 said pipe lying 75.40 feet southerly of the northwest corner of the Old School Building, so-called, formerly owned by the AuSable Forks Central School District and currently owned by the Town of Jay;THENCE turning and running South 42 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds West, along the easterly bounds of the lands of Santor and Snow, a distance of approximately 184.10 feet to a 1 inch iron pipe set in the bank of South Branch of the Ausable River;THENCE turning and running North 89 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds East, along or near the bank of the South Branch of the Ausable River, a distance of approximately 133 feet to a point;THENCE turning and running North 42 degrees 05 minutes East, along the lands retained by the grantors herein, a distance of approximately 99 feet to a point;THENCE turning and running North 47 degrees 55 minutes West, a distance of approximately 109 feet to the point or place of beginning.ALSO INTENDING TO CONVEY all of the right, title and interest of the grantor herein, Kelly Murphy, in and to a certain right of way twenty (20) feet in width and approximately ninety-six (96) feet in length as conveyed by Henrietta Willis to Frank P. Tax Map/Parcel ID No.: Section: 7.76 Block: 3 Lot: 62.100 of the VILLAGE of AUSABLE FORKS, NY 12912.NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on July 7, 2017 for Courthouse Piping Repairs.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on July 7, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID COURTHOUSE PIPING REPAIRS" clearly on the outside of the envelope. Dated: June 12, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332