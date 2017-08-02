SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF OBJECT OF ACTION Supreme Court Of The State Of New York County Of EssexAction to Foreclose a Mortgage Index #: CV16-0540 Mortgaged Premises:788 Saint Regis Avenue Bloomingdale, NY 12913 SBL #: 13.56 - 7 - 2.000 Wells Fargo Bank, NA Plaintiff vs Eugene J. Reynolds, Ii If Living, And If He/She Be Dead, Any And All Persons Unknown To Plaintiff, Claiming, Or Who May Claim To Have An Interest In, Or General Or Specific Lien Upon The Real Property Described In This Action; Such Unknown Persons Being Herein Generally Described And Intended To Be Included In Wife, Widow, Husband, Widower, Heirs At Law, Next Of Kin, Descendants, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors, Trustees, Committees, Lienors, And Assignees Of Such Deceased, Any And All Persons Deriving Interest In Or Lien Upon, Or Title To Said Real Property By, Through Or Under Them, Or Either Of Them, And Their Respective Wives, Widows, Husbands, Widowers, Heirs At Law, Next Of Kin, Descendants, Executors, Administrators, Devisees, Legatees, Creditors, Trustees, Committees, Lienors, And Assigns, All Of Whom And Whose Names, Except As Stated,Are Unknown To Plaintiff, People Of The State Of New York, United States Of America Acting Through The IRS, John Doe (being fictitious, the names unknown to Plaintiff intended to be tenants, occupants, persons or corporations having or claiming an interest in or lien upon the property described in the complaint or their heirs at law, distributees, executors, administrators, trustees, guardians, assignees, creditors or successors.)Defendant(s)To the Above named Defendant:You are hereby summoned to answer the Complaint in this action, and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the Complaint is not served with this Supplemental Summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the Plaintiff(s) attorney(s) within twenty days after the service of this Supplemental Summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30 days after the service is complete if this Supplemental Summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York). In case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint.The Attorney for Plaintiff has an office for business in the County of Erie.Trial to be held in the County of Essex.The basis of the venue designated above is the location of the Mortgaged Premises.TO Eugene J. Reynolds, II Defendant In this Action. The foregoing Supplemental Summons is served upon you by publication, pursuant to an order of HON. Glen T. Bruening of the Supreme Court Of The State Of New York, dated the Nineteenth day of July, 2017 and filed with the Complaint in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, in the City of Elizabethtown.The object of this action is to foreclose a mortgage upon the premises described below, dated November 30, 2006, executed by Eugene J. Reynolds, II to secure the sum of $102,000.00. The Mortgage was recorded at Book 1672, Page 77 in the Office of the Essex County Clerk on December 18, 2006; The property in question is described as follows: 788 SAINT REGIS AVENUE, BLOOMINGDALE, NY 12913NOTICEYOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOMEIf you do not respond to this summons and complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the summons and protect your property.Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action.YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT.DATED: July 26, 2017Gross Polowy, LLCAttorney(s) For Plaintiff(s)1775 Wehrle Drive, Suite 100 Williamsville, NY 14221 The law firm of Gross Polowy, LLC and the attorneys whom it employs are debt collectors who are attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained by them will be used for that purpose.TT-08/05-08/26/2017-4TC-159370|