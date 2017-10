NOTICE OF FORMATION DOMESTIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC).Name: TONGUE MOUNTAIN HIDEAWAY LLC. Articles of Organization filed with NY Secretary of State, September 29, 2017. Purpose: to engage in any lawful act or activity. Office: in Warren County. Secretary of State is agent for process against LLC and shall mail copy c/o Lorenz A. Schmitt, 2733 Holyoke Lane, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.NE/AJ-10/14-11/18/2017-6TC-165724|