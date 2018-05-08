TOWN OF MORIAH ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK LAMOS LANE/WITHERBEE ROAD SEWER MAIN REPLACEMENTADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the Town of Moriah, Lamos Lane/Witherbee Road Sewer Replacement project will be received, by the Town of Moriah, at the Moriah Town Hall located at 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974, until 10 A.M. local time on Friday, June 8, 2018, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of work including providing all labor, materials, machinery, tools, equipment and other means of construction necessary and incidental to the completion of work shown on the plans and described in these specifications including, but not necessarily limited to the following: 8-inch diameter sanitary sewer mains, sewer laterals, manholes, appurtenances and restoration.Bids shall be on a unit price basis with any additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Cedarwood Engineering Services, PLLC, 3903 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY 12885, (518) 623-5500. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 A.M. and 4:30 P.M., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above, or by emailing Jenny Connelly at jconnelly@cedarwoodengineering.com or calling the Warrensburg office. Bidding Documents are available on compact disc (as portable document format (PDF) files) for a refundable charge of $25, not including shipping via overnight express service. Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Offices receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $95 per set, payable to "Cedarwood Engineering Services PLLC", plus a non-refundable shipping charge. All costs associated with mailing/shipping for both the compact disk and printed Bidding Documents are at the bidder's expense. Upon Issuing Office's receipt of payment, Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidder's delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder's date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Bidders who return full sets of the Bidding Documents in good condition (suitable for re-use) within 30 days after receipt of Bids will receive a full refund. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Addenda, if any, will be issued only to those companies whose name and address are on record with Cedarwood Engineering as having obtained the Contract Documents.All bids must be made on the official Bid Form or an exact copy by reproduction thereof and enclosed in a sealed envelope. No bidder may withdraw his bid within forty-five calendar days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid security in the amount of five percent of the maximum bid price, as determined by adding the base bid and all alternatives, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.The successful bidder will be required to furnish construction performance and payment bonds in the full amount of the contract price.The successful bidder will be required to comply with all provisions of the Federal Government Equal Employment Opportunity clauses issued by the Secretary of Labor on May 21, 1968 and published in the Federal Register (41CFR Part 60-1, 33 F.2 7804).The Town received a New York State Community Development Block Grant, NYS CDBG Project # 758PR155-16, to fund a portion of the project. The successful bidder shall comply with all provisions set forth within the contract documents included as Appendix A of the Agreement.Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) businesses and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to participate in this Community Development Block Grant funded project. The Town, the recipient of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, is an equal opportunity employer. For more information on the requirements associated with CDBG funds, please see their website: *http://www.nyshcr.org/AboutUs/Procurement/Contractinformation.htm

*http://www.nyshcr.org/Programs/NYS-CDBG/GrantAdministration.htmA pre-bid conference will be held at 10 A.M. local time on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Town of Moriah, located at 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory.Owner: Town of Moriah38 Park PlacePort Henry, NY 12974Engineer:Cedarwood Engineering ServicesWarrensburg, NY 12885518-623-5500jsoukup@cedarwoodengineering.comTitle: Project Manager Date: May 11, 2018Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any and all informalities and the right to disregard all nonconforming, non-responsive or Conditional Bids.TT-05/12/2018-1TC-184652|