Youthful Griffins notch first win

× Expand Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Madelyn Liberi and Ticonderoga’s Chloe Rocque look to control the ball in the Griffins 4-2 win over the Sentinels Sept. 19. Photo by Keith Lobdell

TICONDEROGA | With more eighth graders than seniors on its roster, the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins have been coming together as a young team during the first half of the 2018 season.

The Griffins earned their first Northern Soccer League Division II win of the season on Wednesday, a 4-2 victory over the host Ticonderoga Sentinels as Rachel Storey scored a pair of goals with Abbey Schwoebel and Maggie Ploufe also scoring. Molly Price and Anna Whitman scored for the Sentinels, with Aubrey Smith making eight saves in the loss. Madalyn Fuller made seven saves in the second half to preserve the win as Tori Cole played the first half and notched three saves.

Seton Catholic got the eventual game winning goal from Sydney Falb, her second of the game, while Haley Murnane added a third in the Knight’s 3-2 win over Chazy as Kennedy Spriggs made five saves and Gillian Boule three. Kendra Becker and Hadley Lucas scored for the Eagles, with Olivia Rotella making six saves.

Meghan Byrne bookended the scoring for Lake Placid while Mackenzie Kondrat added the middle goal in Lake Placid’s 3-0 win over the Northern Adirondack Bobcats. Brooke Paries made 12 saves for the shutout win, while Aiden Lambert made 12 saves for the Bobcats.

In Division I, Avery Durgan scored twice with help from Danielle Dyke and Leah Casey as the Beekmantown Eagles scored a 4-0 win over Peru. Bailey Carter made 11 saves for the shutout, while Bri Brousseau made 22 saves for the Indians.

Delaney McCormick made 10 saves as the Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets got a balanced attack from goal scorers Brina Micheels, Aubrie Girard, Madeline Woodward and Haley LaDue for a 4-1 win over Saranac Lake. Susan Stevens scored for the Red Storm while Mecalyn Sousa made 13 saves in the loss.

Kya McComb scored a first half goal for the Northeastern Clinton Cougars and Marlie Sample added a pair of second half insurance goals as the Cougars scored a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley. Abby Racine made five saves to earn the shutout, while Korree Stillwell made 13 saves for the Patriots.

In Division III, Crown Point kept their lead with a 5-0 win over Wells as Shawna McIntosh led the Panthers with three goals. Swade Potter and Lauren Kimball each scored, with Potter collecting two assists along with assists from Hannah Palmer and Cassie Ashe. Eleanor Harmon made nine saves for the shutout for the Panthers, while Sierra Mauro made nine saves for the Indians.

Johnsburg won the battle of second place teams as June McCarthy scored with less than a minute remaining in regulation for a 2-1 victory over the Willsboro Lady Warriors. Khaleah Cleveland opened scoring for the Jaguars, while Jenna Ford netted the lone goal for the Warriors. Charlize Bernard made three saves for the win as Margaret Frechette made 16 saves for the Warriors.

Keene scored a 3-0 win over the Schroon Lake Wildcats as Sophia Johnson made three saves for the shutout victory with Lura Johnson, Megan Quinn and Camille Ward scoring goals. Emma Hanneman made 16 saves for the Wildcats.

Lauren Johnson scored twice for the Orange of Indian Lake/Long Lake as Shauna Arsenault also scored in a 3-1 win over Minerva/Newcomb. Hannah McNally scored for the Mountaineers. In net, Ashley Ghostlaw made seven saves for the Orange, with Asia Winters and Hayley Tuller making six and four saves for the Mountaineers, respectively.