AdobeStock_4459336_lg.jpg

Literacy Volunteers seek Clinton County funding

PLATTSBURGH | The Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County (LVCC) uses its limited budget and resources to help improve literacy in adults. Read more

Morris_Fire Staffing_8-17-19_lg.jpg

Staffing concerns follow Plattsburgh fire

PLATTSBURGH | It came to light following the recent apartment fire at 32 Adirondack Lane that the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department is lacking in employment. Read more

Murder1.jpg

Segundo-Clark guilty of murder, other charges

PLATTSBURGH | Gustavo Segundo-Clark was found guilty Thursday of murdering his grandmother Ginger Clark. Read more

Rowland_artauction_8-10_lg.jpg

Art for auction

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership will host the 2019 Street Art Project Auction entitled “Adirondack Gardens,” to be held Thursday, Aug. 15 at Olive’s Ti Pi in Downtown Ticonderoga. Read more

Morris_Beach Cleanup_8-10-19_lg.jpg

Environment and Health subcommittee makes presentation

PLATTSBURGH | Jane Desautel from the Environment and Health subcommittee of the Livable Communities Committee gave a presentation to the common council at the Governance, Strategy and City Operations meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1. Read more

MattSimpsonAwarded_lg.jpg

Horicon CEO awarded for promoting purity of Adirondack waterways

BRANT LAKE | The Adirondack Lakes Alliance has honored Town of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson for his half-dozen years of advocacy work towards protecting the environmental quality of lakes and rivers in the Adirondacks. Read more

Achouatte_ETOWNatwork_8-10-19_LG.jpg

At work in E’town

ELIZABETHTOWN | It doesn’t take long to notice Amy Feiereisel’s passion for the North Country and people at work here. Read more

The Sun Logo_StandAlone-NewsStories.jpg

Stock image

TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga will officially dedicate its new, $14 million water plant on Wednesday, which finally brings it into compliance with state and federal regulations and orders issued over the past 10 years. Read more

The Sun

Morris_Upcoming Events_8-10-19.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council approved several upcoming events at its meeting on August 1. Read more

The Sun

UpYondaFrogNBoy copy_lg.jpg

Photo provided by Up Yonda Farm

BOLTON LANDING | A presentation on aquatic and terrestrial invasive plants — and how property owners can effectively and safely remove them — is to be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15 at the Hague Community Center. Read more

The Sun

Rowland_chief_8-10_lg.jpg

Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga has named Adam Hurlburt Chief of Police, bringing stability to a position that has known little of it over the past few years. Read more

The Sun

Rowland_CycleADK_8-10_lg.jpg

Facebook photo

WILMINGTON/WESTPORT | More than 150 bicyclists representing 30 states and Canadian provinces will encamp in Ticonderoga for two days this month before taking off on Cycle Adirondacks’ Ultimate Cycling Vacation, a 400-mile spin through the... Read more

The Sun

Morris_Community Wellness_8-10-19_lg.jpg

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

CHAMPLAIN | As a response to Community Wellness and Education Day, the Three Steeples United Methodist Church hosted a health event in Champlain, free to all. Agencies from all across the North Country sent representatives to provide information... Read more

The Sun

WayneStock2019GuitarDuoJPG_lg.jpg

Photo by Paul Heid

NORTH CREEK | A local emergency medical technician walked up to the entrance of the Wayne Stock music festival Aug. 3 — the second day of the two-day event held in North Creek Ski Bowl Park —and he introduced himself to Tammy Bukovinsky... Read more

The Sun

stews property trees_lg.jpg

Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | The former Essex County Planning Building is boarded up and empty, awaiting next steps in construction of a new Stewart’s Shop at the corner of Court and Park streets here. Read more

The Sun

Morris_Medicinal Marijuana_8-3-19_LG.jpg

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

PLATTSBURGH | A topic on the minds of many New Yorkers is the legalization of recreational marijuana. Despite promises by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to legalize the substance, it failed at this year’s legislative session... Read more

The Sun

Rowland_Underground_8-10_lg.jpg

TICONDEROGA | Roughly 170 years ago, the North Country was home to a railroad that had nothing to do with steam engines and depots. The Underground Railroad was a clandestine network of safe houses for runaway slaves heading to Canada and freedom. Read more

The Sun

YouthFairCaleb S_KarateDemo_lg.jpg

Photo provided

WARRENSBURG | The annual Warren County Youth Fair returns for 2019 with several new attractions linked to a theme of “sustainable living.” Read more

The Sun

sl dri playadk site proposed _LG.jpg

Photo provided

SARANAC LAKE | Years of strategic planning here will advance with nearly $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds. Read more

The Sun

Morris_Elise Stefanik_8-10-19_lg.jpg

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

CHAZY | Congresswoman for the 21st District, Elise Stefanik, made a tour of the North Country recently. One of the places she visited and toured was Giroux poultry farm in Chazy on Aug. 2. The visit was made after stopping at the Giroux apple farm. Read more

The Sun

AdirondackShindigDowntown_lg.jpg

Photo provided

HORICON | A much-anticipated community event held annually in a hamlet near the border of Warren and Essex counties — and which features live music, dancing, food and raffles as well as dozens of yard sales — has a new focus this year. Read more

The Sun

Achouatte_Power of Produce_8-10-19_lg.jpg

Photo by Laura Achouatte

ELIZABETHTOWN | Scattered on the riverside green of Jewtraw Park, near the old railroad museum, the local farmers market convenes every Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Lake Placid. Read more

The Sun

Ovalle_cats-left1_8-10-19_lg.jpg

Photo by Nathan Ovalle

ELIZABETHTOWN | When North Country SPCA staff arrived at work last Monday morning, they were met by an ominous sight. A blue tarp was covering something left in front of the building’s entrance. Read more

The Sun

Morris_Hudson Headwaters_8-10-19_lg.jpg

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

CHAMPLAIN/PLATTSBURGH | Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN) is bringing on four new primary care physicians and a nurse practitioner between the Champlain and newer Plattsburgh locations. Read more

The Sun

Rowland_MoriahHydro_8-10_LG.jpg

Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | The oft-delayed Moriah Hydro power storage project has hit another speed bump that could push final approval of the plan well into 2020, federal officials said during a public hearing last week. Read more

The Sun

schroon-crash-SrMonica_lg.jpg

Photo provided by Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany

SCHROON | A car accident on Tuesday claimed the life of Sister Monica Murphy, CSJ. Read more

The Sun

StefanikVistLGStefAtLectern2.jpg

Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Local municipal officials and leaders of environmental organizations expressed appreciation to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik last week for her help in lining up a $500,000 grant to pay toward construction of the village’s new sewer plant... Read more

The Sun

View more

Sports

MyCapture

Opinions

Editions

Columns

Directories

Sun Blog