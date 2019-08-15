ELIZABETHTOWN | It doesn’t take long to notice Amy Feiereisel’s passion for the North Country and people at work here. Read more

BRANT LAKE | The Adirondack Lakes Alliance has honored Town of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson for his half-dozen years of advocacy work towards protecting the environmental quality of lakes and rivers in the Adirondacks. Read more

PLATTSBURGH | Jane Desautel from the Environment and Health subcommittee of the Livable Communities Committee gave a presentation to the common council at the Governance, Strategy and City Operations meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1. Read more

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership will host the 2019 Street Art Project Auction entitled “Adirondack Gardens,” to be held Thursday, Aug. 15 at Olive’s Ti Pi in Downtown Ticonderoga. Read more

PLATTSBURGH | Gustavo Segundo-Clark was found guilty Thursday of murdering his grandmother Ginger Clark. Read more

PLATTSBURGH | It came to light following the recent apartment fire at 32 Adirondack Lane that the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department is lacking in employment. Read more

PLATTSBURGH | The Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County (LVCC) uses its limited budget and resources to help improve literacy in adults. Read more

Stock image Ti dedicates water plant TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga will officially dedicate its new, $14 million water plant on Wednesday, which finally brings it into compliance with state and federal regulations and orders issued over the past 10 years. Read more 12:00 PM Tim Rowland The Sun

Photo by Tim Rowland Ti chief TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga has named Adam Hurlburt Chief of Police, bringing stability to a position that has known little of it over the past few years. Read more 6:00 PM Tim Rowland The Sun

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Community & Wellness reaches the community CHAMPLAIN | As a response to Community Wellness and Education Day, the Three Steeples United Methodist Church hosted a health event in Champlain, free to all. Agencies from all across the North Country sent representatives to provide information... Read more 6:00 AM Sarah Elizabeth Morris The Sun

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Marijuana in the North Country PLATTSBURGH | A topic on the minds of many New Yorkers is the legalization of recreational marijuana. Despite promises by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to legalize the substance, it failed at this year’s legislative session... Read more 6:00 AM Sarah Elizabeth Morris The Sun

The silent railroad TICONDEROGA | Roughly 170 years ago, the North Country was home to a railroad that had nothing to do with steam engines and depots. The Underground Railroad was a clandestine network of safe houses for runaway slaves heading to Canada and freedom. Read more 3:00 PM Tim Rowland The Sun

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Congresswoman tours local farms CHAZY | Congresswoman for the 21st District, Elise Stefanik, made a tour of the North Country recently. One of the places she visited and toured was Giroux poultry farm in Chazy on Aug. 2. The visit was made after stopping at the Giroux apple farm. Read more 6:00 AM Sarah Elizabeth Morris The Sun

Photo by Laura Achouatte Power of Produce ELIZABETHTOWN | Scattered on the riverside green of Jewtraw Park, near the old railroad museum, the local farmers market convenes every Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Lake Placid. Read more 12:00 PM Laura Achouatte The Sun