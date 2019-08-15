Literacy Volunteers seek Clinton County funding
PLATTSBURGH | The Literacy Volunteers of Clinton County (LVCC) uses its limited budget and resources to help improve literacy in adults.
TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga will officially dedicate its new, $14 million water plant on Wednesday, which finally brings it into compliance with state and federal regulations and orders issued over the past 10 years.
PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council approved several upcoming events at its meeting on August 1.
BOLTON LANDING | A presentation on aquatic and terrestrial invasive plants — and how property owners can effectively and safely remove them — is to be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 15 at the Hague Community Center.
TICONDEROGA | The Town of Ticonderoga has named Adam Hurlburt Chief of Police, bringing stability to a position that has known little of it over the past few years.
WILMINGTON/WESTPORT | More than 150 bicyclists representing 30 states and Canadian provinces will encamp in Ticonderoga for two days this month before taking off on Cycle Adirondacks' Ultimate Cycling Vacation, a 400-mile spin through the...
CHAMPLAIN | As a response to Community Wellness and Education Day, the Three Steeples United Methodist Church hosted a health event in Champlain, free to all. Agencies from all across the North Country sent representatives to provide information...
NORTH CREEK | A local emergency medical technician walked up to the entrance of the Wayne Stock music festival Aug. 3 — the second day of the two-day event held in North Creek Ski Bowl Park —and he introduced himself to Tammy Bukovinsky...
ELIZABETHTOWN | The former Essex County Planning Building is boarded up and empty, awaiting next steps in construction of a new Stewart's Shop at the corner of Court and Park streets here.
PLATTSBURGH | A topic on the minds of many New Yorkers is the legalization of recreational marijuana. Despite promises by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to legalize the substance, it failed at this year's legislative session...
TICONDEROGA | Roughly 170 years ago, the North Country was home to a railroad that had nothing to do with steam engines and depots. The Underground Railroad was a clandestine network of safe houses for runaway slaves heading to Canada and freedom.
WARRENSBURG | The annual Warren County Youth Fair returns for 2019 with several new attractions linked to a theme of "sustainable living."
SARANAC LAKE | Years of strategic planning here will advance with nearly $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.
CHAZY | Congresswoman for the 21st District, Elise Stefanik, made a tour of the North Country recently. One of the places she visited and toured was Giroux poultry farm in Chazy on Aug. 2. The visit was made after stopping at the Giroux apple farm.
HORICON | A much-anticipated community event held annually in a hamlet near the border of Warren and Essex counties — and which features live music, dancing, food and raffles as well as dozens of yard sales — has a new focus this year.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Scattered on the riverside green of Jewtraw Park, near the old railroad museum, the local farmers market convenes every Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. in Lake Placid.
ELIZABETHTOWN | When North Country SPCA staff arrived at work last Monday morning, they were met by an ominous sight. A blue tarp was covering something left in front of the building's entrance.
CHAMPLAIN/PLATTSBURGH | Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN) is bringing on four new primary care physicians and a nurse practitioner between the Champlain and newer Plattsburgh locations.
PORT HENRY | The oft-delayed Moriah Hydro power storage project has hit another speed bump that could push final approval of the plan well into 2020, federal officials said during a public hearing last week.
SCHROON | A car accident on Tuesday claimed the life of Sister Monica Murphy, CSJ.
LAKE GEORGE | Local municipal officials and leaders of environmental organizations expressed appreciation to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik last week for her help in lining up a $500,000 grant to pay toward construction of the village's new sewer plant...
