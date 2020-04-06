Introducing: What's Open

× Expand File Illustration What's Open

During this COVID-19 pandemic, under New York State mandate, many businesses have been forced to close or change how they conduct commerce with consumers, leaving many in the public with one question; What’s Open?

Sun Community News & Printing has just created a FREE directory for all businesses to join, to let the region know their status and how to do business with them. Just go to www.suncommunitynews.com, click on the “Add My Business” link under the What’s Open section, answer a few questions and you’re done! It’s that easy!! Consumers will have access to your website, Facebook and Twitter posts, and even a locator map. All searchable in several different ways.

This is a free service to help you get information out to the public.

We will keep these free listings on our site until the situation returns to normal. You can change your listing at any time and we encourage you to update your listing often.

Our way of saying THANK YOU to our Readers and Businesses for your continued support. Encouraging all to stay strong and stay safe.

Link to sign-up form can be found here: https://suncommunitynews.whatsopenhere.com/