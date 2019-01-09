Sun Community News updates now available on Alexa devices

ELIZABETHTOWN | Alexa users can enable Sun Community News in their daily flash briefings so that they can receive a summary of the day’s local headlines.

Alexa flash briefings offer one additional way of sharing news and information with the local community.

Sun Community News & Printing’s team of reporters develop stories every day. Stories may offer general news and information, while others may share breaking news that is delivered on a more immediate basis.

Amazon’s Alexa device allows people to bring these headlines directly into their homes.

Sun Community News Managing Editor Pete DeMola is excited that the headlines, which are updated throughout the day as stories are published, are brought into peoples’ homes through this technology.

“We offer news in the printed version of the papers, on the website, on social media, on our billboard in Plattsburgh and now, directly into homes on Alexa devices,” he said. “We take our commitment to sharing local community-based news and information very seriously. Alexa gives us another way to share that information with the community.”

General Manager Dan (DJ) Alexander developed the flash briefing skill so that local users could access Sun Community News content on their Alexa devices.

“We registered the organization with Amazon’s Alexa, developed the technical aspects required, offered information about our news organization and were approved by Amazon,” he said. “We are really thrilled about being a part of this technology. It offers another example of our dedication to delivering our local content digitally, in addition to the traditional print version.”

To enable your device to play The Sun’s flash briefing, you can say: “Alexa, enable Sun Community News Flash Briefing.” Then try it out by saying, “Alexa, what’s in the news?” or “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?”

Devices also can be enabled and various preferences set on the Alexa app. Step-by-step instructions are on our Facebook page.