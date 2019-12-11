Sun Community News welcomes new reporter, Brian Happel

Photo by DJ Alexander Brian Happel Brian Happel, Reporter for Sun Community News & Printing brian@suncommunitynews.com Twitter: @BrianHappel_Sun

PLATTSBURGH | Brian Happel is looking forward to immersing himself in the community he lives in.

After recently joining the editorial team at Sun Community News and Printing, the veteran news producer will now be shifting gears as a reporter.

“Writing is something I’ve always loved to do. I’ve always liked to tell a good story,” said Happel, who will work out of The Sun’s Plattsburgh office.

“And now I can write about the community I live and work in, and that excites me.”

Happel comes to The Sun from NewsChannel 5, where he spent five years as an afternoon producer for their televised newscasts.

Prior to relocating to the North Country, the Pennsylvania native worked in news production in Portland, Maine, and the Philadelphia area.

But after having moved to the North Country, Happel said he’s found home in the close-knit communities where his wife grew up.

“I love the small-town feel,” he said.

“There’s a big network of support with neighbors and friends, and it’s a lot more close knit here, and that’s something I enjoy.”

As he enjoys the winter season and outdoor adventures with his wife and two young children, Happel said he’s looking forward to covering community events and news across the northern region.

“There’s a lot of fun opportunities to enjoy here and I’m really looking forward to it.” ■