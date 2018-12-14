Sun launches digital billboard news

× Expand File photo Sun Community News recently renovated the exterior of its Plattsburgh location. Its corporate color palette utilizes shades of dark gray, enhancing the appearance of its digital billboard.

PLATTSBURGH | The Sun has added the option of reading current news headlines on its digital billboard located at the intersection of Cornelia and Broad Street in Plattsburgh.

This billboard is the only digital billboard in the region and the only one offering news headlines from Sun Community News’ network of reporters.

The billboard offers breaking news along with headlines from other important stories published by Sun Community News reporters throughout the Plattsburgh region.

As editors add news stories to the newspaper’s website, the story headline will automatically be added to the billboard’s rotation of news, information and advertising.

According to Managing Editor Pete DeMola, the ability to share breaking news and other stories on a timely basis is important.

“Our reporters have a commitment to the community,” he said. “They spend a great deal of time researching, writing and developing articles. In many cases, it is important to share information quickly. Offering headlines on a timely basis is one way that we can offer immediate access to important news.”

The building at the intersection of Cornelia and Broad Street was recently purchased by Sun Community News & Printing to bolster the organization’s presence in the Plattsburgh region.

The building’s recent facelift, using shades of dark gray, ensures that the billboard is noticeable to passersby.

The headlines will appear as simple text, without overly bright lighting, animation or flashing lights that may distract drivers. The billboard has been designed to be memorable but not distracting.

According to Publisher Dan Alexander, the billboard is one more way that Sun Community News shares news and information with the community.

“Sun Community News takes its role as the local, community-based newspaper and information source very seriously,” he said. “Our reporters are focused on providing Plattsburgh and the small communities surrounding it with news that directly affects families, businesses and other organizations within the communities.”

The information on the billboard may be expanded to include time and temperature information and can also be used to share emergency information provided by local authorities.