Sun purchases Plattsburgh building

× Expand Photo provided Sun Community News & Printing has purchased a building in Plattsburgh that will serve as a base of operations for reporters and as a hub for local business printing needs. Pictured is a rendering of what the building will look like after renovations.

PLATTSBURGH | Sun Community News & Printing has purchased a building at the intersection of Broad and Cornelia streets in Plattsburgh.

The new location will house the newspaper’s Plattsburgh reporters, along with its sales representatives and printing services, providing a location that is easy for community members and local business owners to access.

According to Publisher Dan Alexander, the interior of the building will be slightly renovated but the exterior will undergo some significant changes.

“The building’s color scheme will be updated to reflect Sun Community News & Printing’s corporate colors and visual identity so that it is easily identifiable as the local, community-based newspaper,” he said.

“We also want to ensure that local residents and business owners can easily spot our location when they require printing and other business services.”

Establishing a prominent location within the Plattsburgh region is important, he said.

“There is so much happening within the City of Plattsburgh and the surrounding communities,” he said.

This location will allow for even more news gathering effort in the Plattsburgh area, while also offering various business and consumer print services, said Alexander.

“It is imperative that we have a location that is easily accessible to both reporters and members of the public.”

"It is imperative that we have a location that is easily accessible to both reporters and members of the public."

Managing Editor Pete DeMola said having a central location will be convenient for reporters and will send a strong signal to the local community.

“Our reporters work very hard to bring local, community-focused stories and information to the residents of the region,” said DeMola. “Having a prominent location in the city underscores our commitment and desire to consistently deliver news that highlights and emphasizes local government, business, sports and human interest stories.”

In addition to purchasing the new building, Sun Community News & Printing now owns the digital billboard, which is also located at the intersection.

The billboard will allow local business the opportunity to advertise and share information with thousands of people who drive past this location daily. In addition, Sun Community News plans to utilize the billboard for its breaking news alerts.

The Sun offers much more than local, community-based news and information. The new location will provide an opportunity for the public to access the business and all its services.

“Until now, we may have been the best kept secret in the North Country,” said Ashley Alexander, general manager of the printing and sales department. “Plattsburgh business owners and local community members will be able to easily access all the various business services that we offer,” she said.

“We do so much more than print newspapers. Sun Community News & Printing offers many items including invitations, banners, business cards, advertising, signage, rack cards and graphic design services. In addition, we are able to print and distribute flyers, postcards and other items within the region through our wide distribution network. Our new location is easily accessible to business owners and community members. I believe that people will be pleasantly surprised by all that we are able to do.”

Work on the building includes new roofing, some interior renovations, minor repairs to the outside of the building and new signage.

It is expected to be completed later this fall.