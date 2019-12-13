‘Holiday of Lights’

LONG LAKE | The town of Long Lake Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Holiday Decorating Contest for the communities of Long Lake and Raquette Lake. Businesses and residences are encouraged to “light up” the long winter evenings with holiday lights. Businesses will be awarded commemorative plaques and residents of both communities will be eligible for cash prizes of $50, $75 and $100. Judging takes place Dec. 17 (after sunset), with winners being announced at the Senior’s Holiday Luncheon (Long Lake Town Hall) on Thursday, Dec. 19. Call 518-624-3077 to sign up and ensure your display is included in the contest.