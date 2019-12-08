× Expand Photo Provided ‘Lite Up the Village’

LAKE GEORGE | South Queensbury firefighters pilot one of their firetrucks — bedecked to celebrate the season — down Canada Street in Lake George during the firefighting-vehicle parade held during the popular “Lite Up the Village” event. This year’s 22nd edition of ‘Lite Up the Village attracted several thousand people Nov. 30, who enjoyed seeing about 10,000 holiday lights suddenly electrified, heralded Santa’s arrival, participated in an ‘Ugly Sweater’ contest, and gazed at a fireworks display — as well as watching the procession of glowing firetrucks roll by. All these activities occurred prior to Santa holding court at the Lake George firehouse to hear children’s Christmas wishes as the Lake George Community Band played holiday music. ■