‘Souper’ Bowl super fundraiser scheduled

NORTH CREEK | Enjoy yourself as you socialize and dine for a worthy cause at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5-8 p.m. Dinner will be provided by local restaurants and residents and include soup, homemade breads and desserts, wine, beer and soft drinks, with proceeds donated to the Johnsburg Central School BackPack Program and the Johnsburg Food Pantry. Call the Adirondack Community Outreach Center at 518-251-3481 for ticket information and full details. ■