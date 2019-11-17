Adirondack Health welcomes New Vision students

Photo Provided New Vision Pictured left to right: Alexandra Harris, Social Studies instructor, Nick Kelting of Saranac Lake, Shannon Bentley of Lake Placid, Mecalyn Sousa of Saranac Lake, Claire Denis of Tupper Lake, Robyn Rutgers of Saranac Lake, Sandra Kwasniak of Tupper Lake, Camden Reiley of Saranac Lake, Van Ledger of Lake Placid, and New Vision instructor, Alison Riley-Clark, R.N., MSN.

SARANAC LAKE | Eight students from Tri-Lakes regional high schools are participating in the Adirondack Education Center’s New Vision Health Careers curriculum at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake this year.

The program offers high school seniors the opportunity to shadow healthcare professionals in a variety of clinical rotations, helping to inform career decisions and preparing them for college success. The New Vision program’s challenging college preparatory curriculum includes English, anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, government, economics and the history of healthcare, as well as current topics such as confidentiality, ethics, cultural diversity, human development, infection control, and healthcare finance. ■