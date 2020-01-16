Agency staff receive ETS awards

PLATTSBURGH | Officials of ETS, a locally owned, MWBE-certified staffing and recruiting agency, announced the fourth annual Talent of the Year Award winners. ETS Talent of the Year Awards honor individuals, throughout professional, industrial/skilled trades and administrative/office divisions, who are outstanding performers and exemplify the promise of staffing excellency.

This year’s winners include: Professional Division: Omar Sharaf; Industrial/Skilled Trades Division: Amoy Watson; Administrative/Office Division: Holly LaFountain; and Administrative/Office Division: Sarah Doyle. ■