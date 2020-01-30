Bank donates nearly $15K to United Way

× Expand Photo provided UnitedWayDonation_2_GlensFallsNational

Community Bank N.A. recently presented United Way of the Adirondack Region with a $14,673.25 donation to support its annual fundraising campaign. Funds were raised by individual employee contributions and a $10,000 corporate donation. Community Bank N.A. Vice President, Adirondack Regional Banking Manager Kent Backus said. “This annual fundraising campaign will support United Way’s programs and services through 2020 and allow them to continue helping our neighbors in need. We’re so grateful for their commitment to our community and desire to help others.” From left to right: James Snook, John Bernardi, Kathy Snow, Justin Hooper, Monticia Prather and Candice Pelkey.