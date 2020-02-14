Bank looks to restock local food shelves

PLATTSBURGH | Officials of Community Bank N.A. are asking for the community’s help in restocking area food shelves.

Community Bank branches across northern New York have launched a canned food drive for the month of February, hoping to collect 5,000 items for area food banks.

“Our local food pantries need our support,” said Bank Vice President and Regional Retail Banking Manager Kent Backus.

“We’re hopeful that the food collected from this drive will help keep their shelves stocked for weeks to come. We encourage all community members to scan your cupboards or grab an extra item from the store and give what you can at any participating Adirondack branch.”

This is the third year Community Bank has held a food drive in honor of National Canned Food Month. Last year, branches collected 4,127 items for 30 food pantries across the region. ■