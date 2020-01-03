Beekmantown celebrate bicentennial with Hall of Fame

BEEKMANTOWN | Officials are hoping the public will come out to celebrate the start of the town’s bicentennial and new Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame will be initiated Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Beekmantown Town Hall.

The new honors are being held as part of the town’s bicentennial marking the anniversary of receiving its charter in 1820.

Officials say the award has been established to recognize individuals, families or organizations that have demonstrated exceptional contributions or service to the community.

Honorees and their families will be present at the inaugural event, and officials hope the public will join in the celebration. ■