Benefit to help injured child

One-year-old Conor McGrath was badly burned on Christmas Eve and is currently undergoing skin grafts and other treatment at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston. In an effort to allay travel, lodging medical bills and other expenses, the Crown Point Fire House, located at 2764 Main St., will hold basket and 50/50 raffles on Saturday, Feb. 1. Doors open at 1 p.m.; the raffle drawing starts at 4 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Donations may be made by contacting Theresa Burns or Chassidy Goyette at 518-241-2444.