Cadyville Community Tree Lighting set for Dec. 14

CADYVILLE | Lighted firetrucks will once again hit the frosty roads in a festive parade at this year’s Cadyville Community Tree Lighting.

The third-annual decorated fire-apparatus parade is being held Dec. 14 during the Community Tree Lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cadyville Fire Station.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will run from Goddeau Road down Route 3 and on to Church Road.

There will also be wagon rides, refreshments and a special visitor. Attendees are asked to bring a dessert to share.

The tree lighting and parade are being presented by the Cadyville Fire Department, Cadyville Fire Department Auxiliary, St. James Church and Cadyville Mosaic Church. ■