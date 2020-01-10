Cafe Night to raise funds for Keene Central students

KEENE | The Keene Central School Music Department is hosting a Broadway-themed Cafe Night to raise money to send students to New York City.

The cabaret-style performance will take place in the school auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., featuring solos, duets, group numbers and performances by the KCS band.

Baked items and beverages will be available for monetary donations to help fund the music department’s trip.

Band and chorus members will join the school’s International Student Program’s exchange students to the Big Apple to tour main attractions, such as the Statue of Liberty and 9/11 Memorial, and attend a musical.

For more information about the cafe night, contact Lynn DeWalt at 518-576-4555. ■