Casella boosts United Way donations

× Expand Photo provided Casella United Ways ADK Donation 2020

PLATTSBURGH | Casella Waste System, Inc., recently completed a promotion where they donated $25 to United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc., for every customer who signed up for trash and recycling pickup in September and October. William Meyers, general manager, and Nicole Cline, account manager, presented a $6,400 check to John Bernardi, president and CEO, and Kathy Snow, director of development of United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. The funds will be used for high priority health and human service needs in the region. Casella Waste System, Inc., has a long history of supporting United Way and several other community initiatives.