CD launch event event

SARANAC | Nicolas Babineau and Alexis Chartrand celebrate the release of their new CD with a live show at the Saranac Fire Hall Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. Titled “un beau p’tit son,” which translates to “a beautiful little sound.”

The album was developed and recorded during two residencies at Hill and Hollow Music during 2019. Their first recording Gigues à deux faces was nominated best traditional album at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

A special feature, the renowned Québécois dancer-choreographer Mélissandre Tremblay-Bourassa offers additional virtuoso foot-percussion on several tracks of the new disk. She also joins the duo to dance live at the CD “Launch Party” performance Jan. 10 in Saranac. Merging traditional step dancing with classical and contemporary ballet, Mélissandre has developed a creative and aerial style of improvisation as a step-dancer for which she is especially appreciated.

She has choreographed for and danced internationally with the Cirque du Soleil and wasrecently nominated for a Grand Prix Desjardins. Seating at the Saranac Fire Hall is club-style: six to eight chairs per table. Requested donation of $20 includes refreshments. For more details, telephone 518-293-7613, e-mail hillholl@hughes.net or visit hillandhollowmusic.org. ■