Clarkson names dean’s list students

POTSDAM | Clarkson University officials have announced the fall 2019 dean’s list students. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours. The following students are from Adirondack Journal’s readership area:

Ryan C. Brooks of Stony Creek is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Brianna Larose of Warrensburg is majoring in chemical engineering.

Tim Lucid of Pottersville is majoring in psychology.

Nicholas D. Moeller of Tupper Lake is majoring in financial information and analysis.

Steve E. Monroe of Chestertown is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Tyler Toolan of Warrensburg is majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Morgan Zilm of Lake George is majoring in mechanical engineering. ■