Clinton County GOP endorses Stec

Dan Stec

PLATTSBURGH | Assemblyman Dan Stec has received the official endorsement of the Clinton County Republican Party in his campaign for the 45th Senate District seat.

“Thank you to the Clinton County Republican Party for endorsing my State Senate campaign,” Stec (R,C,I-Queensbury) said in a news release following the announcement.

“It’s important that our next state senator is a proven advocate for our families and interests. As a state assemblyman, I’ve made defending our shared North Country values a cornerstone of my service. As our next state senator, I look forward to working with my friends and colleagues in Clinton County to continue that mission.”

Clinton County Republican Committee Chairman Clark Currier said “The Clinton County Republican Committee was impressed with Dan Stec’s passion and knowledge of North Country issues. That’s why we voted overwhelmingly to endorse him to succeed Sen. Betty Little.

“We’ve observed his service as a nearby assemblyman for years. He has served with distinction in the assembly and we know he will do the same in the senate.” ■