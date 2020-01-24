Clinton County health report released

PLATTSBURGH | After a year-long study, the Clinton County Health Department has identified two priority health issues facing the region.

The 2019-21 Clinton County Community Health Assessment report found that promoting well-being with chronic-disease prevention and mental health and substance abuse prevention are the two leading health priorities locally.

The assessment is a comprehensive report that evaluates and identifies priority issues facing the health and well-being of those living in the county. It consisted of a review of more than 300 health metrics and survey of 1,600 local residents, along with feedback from area health and education professionals.

With shared strategies, local professionals will focus on each area with specific activities in the next three years in hopes of improving preventative care.

The full assessment report and resulting community health-improvement plan can be found at clintonhealth.org. ■