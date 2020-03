Please be advised that due to COVID-19 and social distancing standards, Chairperson Henry has directed that Regular Sessions of the Clinton County Legislature will be held remotely and not open to the public. These meetings will be held in full compliance with New York State Executive Order 202.1. As such, the public will have the ability to listen to said meetings by going to www.clintoncountygov.com and clicking the Regular Session link in upcoming events. ■