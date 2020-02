PLATTSBURGH | Local residents are invited to an afternoon of family fun at Plattsburgh City Police Department’s annual “Coloring With A Cop” event.

The free event is being held at the Community Service Center on Margaret Street on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 2 p.m.

There will be free refreshments, cotton candy and a bike raffle. Coloring supplies will be provided.

The public is invited to attend. ■