× Expand Photo provided City-Police-Bike

PLATTSBURGH | When Tenaya Kadimi’s bicycle was stolen, and later found destroyed on local train tracks, Plattsburgh City Police officers wanted to do something to help. Police teamed up with local veterans, Gene Provencher and Dick Jenkings, to get the Plattsburgh woman a new bike. Kadimi was surprised by the donation and has already purchased a bike lock to protect her cherished new bike, which she uses to get around the city every day.